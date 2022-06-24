Maverick and Trippp to play
Matt Maverick and Trippp will perform at 7 p.m. July 8 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at foajonesboro.org or by calling 1-870-935-2726.
Breast cancer support group to meet July 12
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. July 12 at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. The group usually meets at this time and location on the first Tuesday of each month.
Magician to perform
Magician Rocky Clements will perform at 10:30 a.m. July 13 at The Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould
The free show is a part of the Greene County Public Library children’s summer reading program.
Oldies Show to be at CollinsThe Ultimate Oldies Show will take the stage at 7 p.m. July 15-16 at The Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould. The show features music from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
Reserved seating is $25 and is available by calling 870-215-2253. General admission is $20 by phone at PostNet, 1711 Paragould Plaza.
