Future for Felons to host speaker
Future for Felons will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the E. Boone Watson Center, 1005 Logan Ave. in Jonesboro.
State Rep. Monte Hodges will speak on expungement and sealing of criminal records.
For more details, call 870-505-6841 or email futureforfelons2017@yahoo.com.
Fisher Street UMC to host vaccine clinic
Fisher Street United Methodist Church, 233 N. Fisher St. in Jonesboro, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m., July 24.
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided for anyone 18 years old or older free of charge with or without insurance.
The vaccine will be administered by Robert W. Holt, a staff pharmacist with AllCare Pharmacy.
Everyone receiving a vaccination will also be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card.
Traveling exhibit honors missing persons
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has launched a statewide traveling exhibit honoring missing people in Arkansas that will be open to the public and display posters of each individual’s story unique to that specific region of the state.
The exhibit will visit Northeast Arkansas on July 26-31, at the Poinsett County Courthouse, 401 Market St. in Harrisburg.
Newport’s Monster Nights continue
Rocky Clements Show of Wonders will be the next event in the Monster Nights entertainment series in Newport
Clements will bring his magic act to the Terry Scoggins Stage, 412 Front St., beginning at 7 p.m. July 27.
An adult art class taught by Julie Reardon will be offered at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Newport Business Resource Center, 201 Hazel St. Space is limited and reservations can be made by calling 870-523-3618.
All Monster Night events are free. For more information, visit MonsterNightsNewport on Facebook.
‘Disney’s Aladdin Kids’ to open
The Foundation of Arts will present “Disney’s Aladdin Kids,” featuring FOA Young Artist theater students, at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro.
Performances will be 5 and 7 p.m. July 30 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 31.
Floor tickets are $15 adults and $13 seniors, Arkansas State University students, the military and children. Balcony seating is $13 and $11, respectively. The tickets can be purchased by calling 870-919-7622, at the Forum box office, or online at foajonesboro.org.
Stargazing offered at MoSH
The public is invited to explore the stars and planets through telescopes on the front lawn of the Pink Palace Mansion, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis from 7 to 10 p.m., July 30, and enjoy other astronomy-related activities at MoSH.
Activities and talks for all ages will be presented on the mansion lawn and inside the museum. There will be short planetarium shows and astronomic laser shows approximately every 20 minutes.
Admission is $5 of free for children ages 2 or younger.
For more information, e-mail Bill Walsh at bill.walsh@memphistn.gov or visit bit.ly/3xIY2IU.
Native plant workshop offered
Both beginners and proficient gardeners can benefit from Gardening 101: Native Plants, a free workshop to be presented from 1-4 p.m., July 31, by local science teacher and botanist, Jennifer Reed, at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
Participants will learn what natives are best for backyard pollinators and receive basic supplies to start their own native garden at home. This program also qualifies participants for the Watchable Wildlife beginner patch.
Registration is not required but seating is limited. Once all the chairs are full, the class will be full. Only those interested should attend to maximize seating.
For more information, call 870-933-6787.
Oral history project launched
Drag performers and all who are part of the Arkansas drag community are invited to participate in the Drag Community Oral History Project launched by Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts.
The project aims to capture the unique past and present experiences with drag performance in the state and provide an ongoing repository for interviews and materials.
Drag community members across the state are welcome to express interest in the project by filling out a brief form at folklife.uark.edu/drag/.
Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts is located within the University Libraries Special Collections Division and has a mission to highlight and support all varieties and expressions of cultural heritage across the state.
Historical games program set
Park staff at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will present “Kids Indoor Games” from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 7, a part of the park’s Living History Academy, a program designed to introduce younger audiences to historic learning experiences.
Participants will play with 19th-century toys and games and learn how people entertained themselves prior to the internet and electricity.
The program is free. For questions, contact Park Interpreter Geoffrey Havens at 870-878-0032 or geoff.havens@arkansas.gov.
