COVID-19 vaccines, pregnancy to be topic
Two physicians from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will speak at noon via Zoom Wednesday on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy.
There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.
The session is free and open to the public. The link for the presentation is uams.health/COVID19Lecture.
Ladies’ archery workshop set
The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 East Lawson Road in Jonesboro will host a Ladies’ Basics of Archery workshop from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Female archery instructors will teach fundamental shooting techniques and participants will put those skills to use on 3D targets on the archery range.
CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Participants can bring their own bow or one will be supplied. All other equipment and supplies will be provided.
The event is free but registration is required. To register, visit www.register-ed.com.
‘Almost Elton John’ coming to the Ritz
“Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen” will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Ritz Theatre, 306 W. Main St. in Blytheville.
All seats are general admission at $20 per person.
The show features Jerred Price, a self-taught pianist/singer who first started playing piano at the age of 3 and is now an artist in residence at the Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis.
The event is sponsored by the Ritz Civic Center Foundation. Advance tickets can be ordered at bit.ly/3gd5R2U and will be available at the door.
North Forest Lights returns
Starting Sept. 1, North Forest Lights returns for a third and final season at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville.
Guests will walk through the woods featuring five distinct installations open in the evening hours after sunset Wednesday-Sunday.
Tickets range from $7-$22 with children ages 6 and younger admitted free. Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at bit.ly/3mgE1GN. Walk-up tickets will be available as capacity allows and are an additional $5 for each ticket category.
Per CDC’s updated guidelines, all guests ages 2 and up and staff are required to wear a face-covering indoors and while attending outdoor programs, including North Forest Lights, except while eating or drinking. Masks will be available upon entry for those who do not have one.
Gem & Mineral Club to meet
Dr. Bruce Stinchcomb will present “Stromatolites: Earth’s Oldest Fossil” at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 during the Spring River Gem & Mineral Club meeting at the Omaha Center on Pottawattamie Road in Cherokee Village.
Visitors are invited to attend the meeting.
For further information, call 870-257-2924.
Nashville ‘Hitmakers’ to perform
The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro will host “Hitmakers” from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Glass Factory, 313 W. Huntington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Tickets for the dinner and show are $100 per person or $700 for a table of eight.
The show will feature Nashville songwriters, Mississippi Music and Cultural Arts Ambassador, Steve Azar, and country music singer/songwriter, James House.
Golf tournament to support scholarship
A golf tournament to honor the late Dick Clay and raise funds for a scholarship in his name for students studying sports media at A-State will take place Sept. 3 at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.
The four-person scramble tournament, hosted by the School of Media and Journalism at Arkansas State University and KAIT-TV, will have two rounds, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with lunch at noon. Each session is limited to 20 teams.
The cost per team is $500, including green fees, cart and lunch.
Hole sponsorships are available including Touchdown sponsorship ($500), Field Goal sponsorship ($250), and First Down sponsorship ($125).
For more information, contact Dr. Brad Rawlins at 870-972-3070 or brawlins@astate.edu.
Polar Express rides return
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 for Polar Express train rides at St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis.
After a year as a stationary walk-through experience, trains will depart St. Louis Union Station at 4:30, 6:00 and 7:15 p.m. every night begins Nov. 17-Dec. 30. Trains also run at 8:30 p.m. on selected dates.
Coach tickets begin at $35 and may be purchased online at www.stlpolarexpressride.com.
