‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ to open
The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis will present the comedy “The Lifespan of a Fact” by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.
Performances will run Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. from Sept. 17-Oct. 10.
The theater is seating at 32-percent of its capacity and following local COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
For tickets, call the box office at 901-726-4656 or visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. A pay what you can performance will be Sept. 23.
For questions, contact Director of Community Relations Marcus Cox at 901-937-6496.
Master Gardener training available
The Craighead County Extension Office is now taking applications for its fall Master Gardener training class, which will be conducted online beginning in mid-October and concluding mid-December with exact dates to be confirmed soon., Classes will be completed at the individual’s pace.
The training cost is $85 including a name badge and training manual. The last day to register is Sept. 24. After completing the training, new members must agree to work at least 40 hours on Craighead County Master Gardener projects and acquire an additional 20 learning hours within the next year.
For more information or application forms, call the Extension Office at 870-933-4565.
BRTC golf tournament sethe 28th Annual Novaria/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 24 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Pocahontas. It is a primary source of scholarship funding and the largest fundraiser of the Black River Technical College Foundation Board.
The tournament consists two independent sessions. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. To compete in the tournament, visit bit.ly/3zebCF0 or call 870-248-4026.
For sponsorship information, call 870-248-4026 or email giving@blackrivertech.edu.
Entry call for arts festival
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will be accepting visual arts entries from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 for The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts.
The exhibit will be Oct. 1-28 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie, 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart.
This professional juried competition is open to adults, youth and children.
Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.
