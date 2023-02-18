Jerry Fields and the Journey of Jazz to perform
Lyon College will present the Atlanta-based jazz trio, Jerry Fields and the Journey of Jazz, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Sloan Auditorium of the Brown Fine Arts Building, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville.
Arkansas fiddler Tim Crouch and saxophonist Dr. Eric South, who serves on the Lyon College biology faculty, will bring guest performances to the program.
The free event is open to the public.
JUH Lions to meet Tuesday
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
The meeting will feature a presentation by two students from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis who are preparing for a student-organized internship and mission trip to Central and South America.
Clinics are set up by Lions clubs in the recipient countries and the students will provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to residents.
Cold War Museum to receive funds
The Blytheville Air Force Base Cold War Museum, Inc. will be among the recipients at the Division of Arkansas Heritage 2023 Arkansas Cultural Institutions Trust Fund awards to be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the division’s headquarters, 1100 North St. in Little Rock.
Arkansas nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more are eligible for the awards.
The Cold War Museum will receive funds for exterior facility renovations.
Bilingual Art as Business seminars offered
The Arkansas Arts Council and Arkansas Business Navigator have teamed to offer Arkansas artists a free, bilingual, professional-development series about what it takes to run successful arts-related businesses.
The series will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28-March 21, in person and in Spanish at Wingate Center of Art and Design in Little Rock or livestreamed with an English translator via Zoom sessions in real-time.
Learn more or register on Eventbrite or email scarlet.sims@arkansas.gov.
Theater monologs subject of workshop on Thursday
The Arkansas Arts Council will offer a free online workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. The GetSmART! Learning Series: The Art of Writing a Theatre Monologue will be led by Arkansas playwright Candrice Jones who will walk writers through the process of how to think about a monolog, how to script it or outline it, and what makes judges take note.
Although the event is free registration is required and can be made at bit.ly/3Z0kc6V.
DJA Main Event tickets available
The fifth annual Main Event presented by the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance is coming up March 14. The event will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Forum Theater. DJA Executive Director Sarah Doss, and others will preview 2023 plans for the alliance.
Tickets are $75 each or $500 for a group of eight and can be purchased by emailing Doss at info@downtownjonesboro.com or by calling the DJA at 901-590-8757.
Postal history display open in Little Rock
Special Delivery: Postal History in Arkansas is a newly installed exhibit in the Arkansas State Capitol’s first-floor galleries in Little Rock.
Special Delivery will be on display through Memorial Day.
The Capitol is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Preserve Arkansas now seeking nominations
Preserve Arkansas is now seeking nominations of endangered historic places for the 2023 Most Endangered Places List.
The annual list highlights historically and architecturally significant properties throughout the state that are endangered and worthy of preservation.
Anyone may nominate buildings, structures, sites and other places to be considered.
The nomination deadline for this year’s list is March 31.
Nomination information, program guidelines and a sample nomination may be found at PreserveArkansas.org. Nominations, photographs and supporting materials may be submitted online or by email. For more information, call 501-372-4757 or email rpatton@preservearkansas.org.
