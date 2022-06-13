City Council meeting set
The regular meeting of the Cherokee Village City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will be held at Cherokee Village City Hall, 2 Santee Drive.
Lions to display flags for holiday
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will display U.S. flags, weather permitting, during daylight hours today at Jonesboro area businesses and offices in recognition of Flag Day.
The display is part of a longstanding service project which provides both the flags and the flag brackets for a nominal charge of $40 per year. Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year.
For additional information, contact Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Free produce to be distributed
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will hold a free produce distribution from 8 a.m. Friday until food runs out, in the parking lot at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2201 S. Culberhouse St. in Jonesboro.
The event is open to the general public.
