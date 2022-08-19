Genealogical Society to meet this Sunday
The regular monthly meeting of the Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
The regular monthly meeting of the Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
After the business meeting, the program will focus on using the Newspapers.com website in genealogical research.
Members and the public are invited to attend.
The Arkansas Arts Council will host a three-hour workshop “Using Podcasting as a Creative’s Tool” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, on Zoom and at American Business Engine, 400 W. Capitol Ave., Suite 2848, in Little Rock.
Facilitators will be Ti King, a social media manager, web designer and networking expert at American Business Engine, and Elizabeth Silverstein, a professional writer, businesswoman and podcaster.
Registration is free but required. In-person seating is limited. To register visit bit.ly/3SV5kED.
For more information, contact Scarlet Sims, artist services manager, at scarlet.sims@ arkansas.gov.
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a basket weaving workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3.
Workshop participants learn to make a sturdy garden basket that can be used to harvest vegetables or carry groceries.
Space is limited and reservations are required. The $35 per person registration fee covers all materials. Sack lunches are recommended.
For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765, or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
