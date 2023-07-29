NFL topic at JUH Lions meeting
Casey Pearce will give a presentation about the National Football League at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club. Pearce spent 13 years in public relations for several NFL teams, including the Tennessee Titans. He is currently the director of external relations and marketing at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro Visitors are welcome.
Breast cancer support group to meet
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Wildlife coming to the library
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host Wildlife at the Library on Wednesday featuring Bob Tarter with Animalogy. The free shows are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This family-friendly event will allow visitors to meet and learn about a variety of wildlife.
Tea Party to hold special meeting
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Col. Conrad Reynolds, CEO of Arkansas Voter Integrity, and the host of “The Colonel of Truth,” will discuss vulnerabilities with voting machines and advocate the adoption of hand-marked paper ballots.
The public is invited to attend. For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Gem club closes Arkansas mini-series
The final installment of the Spring River Gem and Mineral Club mini-series, Only in Arkansas, will be presented at the Friday meeting set for 10 a.m. at the Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Drive in Cherokee Village.
The topic will be mineralogy. Doug Hanson, with the Arkansas Geological Survey, will discuss metallic, industrial and critical minerals of Arkansas.
The meeting is open to the public.
Laser shows feature classic rock
The Friday night laser shows this week at the Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, will feature the music of the Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. and Jimi Hendrix at 8:30 p.m.
Shows take place in the full-dome planetarium. Tickets are $15 per show and can be purchased online at moshmemphis.com.
Dream interpretation class set at library
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is hosting a free dream interpretation class at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Shakespeare Room. Dr. Irina Khramtsova will delve into the art of dream analysis and provide insights on how to enhance your ability to recall dreams effectively.
A second class is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Schwarz to celebrate 100 years
A drop-in birthday party is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Hall in Weiner for Buddy Schwarz who will turn 100 on Aug. 7. The World War II veteran is a retired farmer and has five children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sullivan sponsors children’s story hour
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan will sponsor a See You at the Library Story Hour from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. The free event will feature a Brave Books story hour, activities and door prizes. No registration is required.
Brave Books is a faith-based, conservative publisher of children’s books.
Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public LibraryBookmobile will be at the Brookland Library, 401 S. Holman St. from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Brookland Elementary School, 220 N Oak St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1. It will be in Jonesboro at South Wind Heights, 2305 Bernard St., from 2 to 3 p.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St., from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 2. On Aug. 3, it will be at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It will be at Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 and on Aug. 6 at Fullness of Joy Ministries vacation Bible school, 2120 Thorn St. in Jonesboro from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
