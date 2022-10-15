‘Unboxing Ralph Armstrong’ open
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock is presenting “Unboxing Ralph Armstrong: A Community History Project,” through January 2023.
An interactive exhibit, the public is invited to browse hundreds of photos donated to the museum by the family of local photographer Ralph Waldo Armstrong III, who documented the lives of Black communities in Little Rock on film between 1951 and 2006.
Guests are invited to share their connections to the photos and to identify the people, places and events captured in the pictures so that the museum can create a more comprehensive history of the Black experience in central Arkansas.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
Lyon College to create a time capsule
Lyon College, in conjunction with its 150th anniversary, is collecting objects for a time capsule. Past and present students, faculty, staff and friends of the college are invited to submit photos and other memorabilia for inclusion.
Items should be small, and paper items should be laminated. Deliver or mail items to the advancement office, Lyon College, Nichols Administration Building, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville 72501.
For more information, visit lyon.edu/150 or contact Pam Palermo, director of institutional events, at pamela.palermo@lyon.edu.
Lake Charles hosts nature programs
Lake Charles State Park, 3705 Arkansas 25 in Powhatan will host a nocturnal “Bat-tivity” event at 6:15 this evening, Oct. 15, at the pavilion. A park interpreter will explain the special abilities of bats and the benefits they provide to the park and to Arkansas.
On Oct. 22, the park will host “CSI: Campsite Investigation” beginning at 10 a.m. at the playground. Participants will take on the role of campsite investigators and solve the question of what has ravaged a campsite. They will learn about wildlife suspects, solve the case and find out how to prevent a campsite from becoming a victim.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. in Jonesboro.
After the business meeting, the program will focus on breaking down brick walls in family research. Members and the public are invited to bring in their genealogy problems and learn ways to address them.
CRDC to host Community Days
The Crowleys Ridge Development Council will host several Community Days in the upcoming months to highlight the services and programs that CRDC offers. There will be giveaways, door prizes and chances to meet community partners. All events will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meetings for October will be Thursday at 901 E. Lake St. in Paragould and Oct. 27 at 203 South St. in Harrisburg. Additional events are scheduled for November, December and January.
Inventors club to meet Thursday
The Inventors Club for Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Delta Center for Economic Development and A-State Innovation System Garage, 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
STEAMFest coming to MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will host STEAMFest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The event will feature booths, presentations and demonstrations from a wide range of community partners and STEAM leaders, with a focus on the importance of STEAM and STEAM career paths. The event is free with general admission to the museum.
Activities and demonstrations will include pendulum painting, exploding pumpkins, balloon zip-line races, live animals from Lichterman Nature Center and food trucks.
Cherokee Village to clean roadsides
Volunteers are needed for the Cherokee Village Roadside Litter Cleanup scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22. The event will begin in the parking lot of King-Rhodes and Associates, 249 Iroquois Drive. Safety vests, trash bags and grabbers will be provided.
Donuts and coffee will be available that morning and a light lunch will be provided for volunteers following the cleanup.
Nature hike planned
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will host a nature hike Oct. 23 along the half-mile Palewood Trail. Participants should join the park interpreter at the visitor center at 9 a.m. for the 45-minute hike.
Musician workshop to be offered
The Arkansas Arts Council will offer a hybrid GetSmART! Learning Series: How to Sell Out Venues (and Get Invited Back!) from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26. live at the White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St. in Little Rock and via Zoom.
Being a successful musician takes more than great music, it takes persistence and professionalism. This workshop will help musicians break into new music venues; discover marketing strategies that work long term; attract and build a loyal audience; find new tactics for getting noticed in Arkansas and other states; hear about mistakes that will get you off the “hire again” lists; and learn about opportunities, including grants, for musicians. Presenters will be longtime musicians and entrepreneurs Veronica Wirges and Chris Long.
Registration is free and is required for both the live and Zoom presentation. To register online, go to bit.ly/3CPv7bi.
WBU to open theater season
The theater department at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge will open its 2022-23 season Oct. 28-29 in Startup Chapel as part of the 2022 Homecoming celebration. The production will be “You Can’t Take It With You.” Showtime is 7:30 each evening.
The play portrays the Sycamore family living in New York with their eccentric hobbies and unique lifestyles which must change when Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president Tony Kirby and the family must meet their new in-laws.
The play was written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman and first appeared on Broadway in 1936. The production won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1937 and was adapted for the screen in 1938 where it won Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.
Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for students and senior citizens.
