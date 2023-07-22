KLEK holds fundraiser for van

KLEK 102.5 FM, supported by the non-profit organization, The Voice of Arkansas Minority Advocacy Council, is now taking preorders for barbecue as a fundraiser to purchase a new station van to replace the 20-year-old vehicle damaged in an accident May 10. Ribs are $30 a slab and half chickens or turkey legs are $15 each. Orders can be made by calling KLEK at 870-277-1080, emailing klek@klekfm.org, or through Cash App and Paypal. Donations can also be made via these methods.