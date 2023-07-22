KLEK holds fundraiser for van
KLEK 102.5 FM, supported by the non-profit organization, The Voice of Arkansas Minority Advocacy Council, is now taking preorders for barbecue as a fundraiser to purchase a new station van to replace the 20-year-old vehicle damaged in an accident May 10. Ribs are $30 a slab and half chickens or turkey legs are $15 each. Orders can be made by calling KLEK at 870-277-1080, emailing klek@klekfm.org, or through Cash App and Paypal. Donations can also be made via these methods.
All orders can be picked up from 1 to 5 p.m. July 29, at KLEK, 1411 Franklin St. in Jonesboro. Patrons can enjoy their meals onsite with live blues music or take them to go. Due to limited availability, preordering is recommended.
St. Bernards to host grand opening in Pocahontas
St. Bernards Nephrology and Heart and Vascular Clinic, 2560 Thomasville Road in Pocahontas, will host a grand opening beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The event will feature tours of the clinic. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 870-207-7300.
Nominations open for Governor’s Arts Awards
The Arkansas Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Arts Awards. For details about the awards and to submit nominations, go online to bit.ly/3IGY9es.
Events set at Lake Poinsett
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg, will offer a discovery hike from 9-10 a.m., July 29, beginning at the Great Blue Heron Trailhead. This is an easy, pet-friendly hike and participants can bring binoculars and field guides. Tennis shoes or boots, and weather-appropriate clothing are recommended. Stargazing will be offered from 9 to 9:30 that evening at the playground. Participants should bring chairs if they’d like, flashlights, and dress appropriately.
AHC calls for letters of intent
The Arkansas Humanities Council in Little Rock has announced that the deadline to submit letters of intent for its fall major grant cycle is Aug. 14. Up to $15,000 in funding is available for various humanities-based projects.
Preservation award nominations open
Preserve Arkansas is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Preservation Awards recognizing outstanding preservation achievements, people who make a difference in their communities, and projects that inspire others to protect Arkansas’s special historic places. Winners will be honored in January 2024.
Nominations from the public are sought in 13 categories. For a list of categories and instructions on making a nomination, visit www.PreserveArkansas.org or request a nomination form by calling 501-372-4757 or emailing info @preservearkansas.org. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
MoSH offers summer shows
The Friday Night Laser Show at The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis for July 28 will feature the music of Van Halen at 7 p.m. and Rush 2112 at 8:30 p.m. in the full-dome planetarium. The museum is also offering outdoor movies at the Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road in Memphis. “Jaws” will be featured July 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. The audience is encouraged to dress in movie-related costumes. Tickets for both events can be purchased online at moshmemphis.com.
