Historical society sets meeting date
The Craighead County Historical Society will have its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Jonesboro.
Attendees should enter through the double back doors at the 700 S. Union St. entrance.
The guest speaker will be author Richard Hartness Sr. who will present a program on his book “Someday You’ll Know!”
This book describes his quest to learn more about his dad, a World War II soldier, and his mother’s plan to reveal his father’s name on her own timetable.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information contact CCHS President W. Danny Honnoll at 870-926-2985.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
JUH Lions Club to meet Tuesday
This week’s meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will feature a presentation by Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, who will discuss current issues facing police departments, including school safety and active shooter incidents.
The meeting will be at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom only. Members and visitors can join at bit.ly/3tX7JBw.
Family reunion set
The House-Pratt family reunion will be held from noon until 3 p.m. July 16 at Golden Corral, 2405 E Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Radio Club planned
Those interested in a System Fusion Repeater Amateur Radio Club should contact Marc Gwin AG5QY, 2305 Bernard St., Apt. 318, Jonesboro 72401 or at ag5qy@hotmail.com.
Stargazing event added
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, in Harrisburg will offer a new event, summer stargazing, from 9-9:45 p.m. July 16.
Join a park interpreter at the playground for a look at the night sky and try to spot constellations, shooting stars, satellites and more. Participants should bring flashlights, and bug spray, and dress appropriately. They are also welcome to bring a chair.
Other events for July 16 include mammal furs from 1-1:30 p.m. at the playground and a snake encounter from 2-2:45 at the visitor center.
On July 17 there will be a nature hike from 9-9:45 along the half-mile Palewood Trail. This guided hike begins at the visitor center. There will also be a survival keychain craft event from 2-2:45 p.m. at the visitor center picnic table. Admission is $2 per keychain.
Corn Hole Tournament set
The Fulton County Fair Corn Hole Tournament is scheduled for July 22 in the Salem Civic Center, 135 Arena Lane. The tournament will start at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone.
The entry fee is $25 per team with half of the take going as prize money. Local businesses will add $750 to the pot. Winners will also receive custom-made corn hole boards.
The tournament will be ACO rules and will be a double-elimination event. All profits will go to the Fulton County Fair scholarship program.
Preregistration is suggested and teams can register by calling 870-895-5565.https://bit.ly/3c2HlCA.
State committee members selected
At the June business meeting of the Democratic Party of Craighead County, the committee elected three members, Erika Askeland, David McAvoy II and Daniel Parker, to serve as representatives on the State Committee, the governing body of the Democratic Party of Arkansas.
State committee members attend quarterly meetings, can vote on state party officers and changes to the party rules, and have opportunities during their two-year term to advocate for Craighead County on the state level. New state committee members will be formally seated at the Aug. 13 State Convention, taking place in Conway.
UAMS accepting Pathways Academy applications
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock’s Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications from students in grades nine through 12 for the Pathways Academy program in Jonesboro. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
The program focuses on preparing low-income students for educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, math and health sciences disciplines, targeting students enrolled in Arkansas public schools in five pilot site areas, including Jonesboro, with plans to expand statewide over the next four years.
The program will be held July 28-30 at the Arkansas State University-Newport campus in Jonesboro. Applications are available at formstack.io/061F0. For more information, visit bit.ly/3c2HlCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.