City cleanup set for Cherokee Village
The city of Cherokee Village will conduct its annual citywide autumn cleanup Oct. 10-14, by appointment only. Residents should set pickup dates by calling the town hall at 870-257-5522 by Oct. 6 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Items will not be collected unless a pickup is scheduled. Items should not be put out until the day before the appointment. The city will not collect tires, paint, items that use Freon like air conditioners or refrigerators, construction debris, commercial debris, hazardous materials or electronics.
DSO Halloween Spooktacular tickets on sale
Tickets are now available for the Oct. 23 Delta Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular to be held in Riceland Hall of the Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
Ticket prices range from $20-$35 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or the DSO website, www.deltasymphonyorchestra.org, or by calling 870-761-8254.
The event will include a costume contest for youth through age 18 at 1:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 2 p.m. featuring “Night on Bald Mountain,” “Danse Macabre” and popular movie themes.
Spaghetti dinner to support charities
The Ladies Auxiliary of Highland Elks Lodge 2539 is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 15 Elks Lane in Cherokee Village.
The meal is $10 per person and includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a dessert and coffee or tea. Proceeds will support local charities.
Library to host engagement seminar
The Craighead County Jonesboro Library Teen Hub will host a Community Engagement Seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the library Round Room, 315 W Oak Ave. to inform teens and young adults about community involvement opportunities
Speakers will include Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Jonesboro Sanitation Department Director Patrick Courtois and Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack, speaking on what their offices do to help our city function.
For more information, contact Teen Hub Librarian Jolene Mullet at jmullet@libraryinjonesboro.org.
Drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled
The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro will host a drive-thru community flu shot clinic Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shots will be provided at no cost to the individual.
A statewide schedule of Arkansas Department of Health flu clinics is available at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.
NEA Humane Society to host Empty the Shelters
BISSELL Pet Foundation will host its Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1-8. As one of the participating shelters, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will be offering pet adoptions at a reduced rate.
All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Potential adopters must fill out an application at www.neahs.org prior to the event so that they can be approved and scheduled to receive the reduced-fee event. For additional information, contact the shelter at 870-932-5185.
To view all participants in the event visit www. bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.
Momentary to feature acrobats, Lovett and Hiatt
The all-female acrobatic theater company Mimbre will perform at noon and 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.
The all-female company will present Lifted, a production that mixes dance, theatre and circus. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members and $5 for students younger than 17 or who have a valid student ID, presented upon entry.
At 8 p.m. Oct 8, the Momentary will present an acoustic evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. General admission tickets are $84 or $20 for students.
Tickets for both events are available online at tickets.crystalbridges-themomentary.org.
Ashanti to Headline LITFest
LITFest, a new, multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business and culture, will feature Grammy-winning recording artist Ashanti performing at the Robinson Center Performance Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors open at 7 p.m.
LITFest will take place across the city, with events kicking off Oct. 6, and continuing to Oct. 9.
Tickets for Ashanti’s headlining performance can be purchased now directly through Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $35.
All LITFest events are free to the public except the Ashanti performance and concerts at The Hall.
For additional events and information visit the LITFest website, www.myLITfest.com, or follow the festival at @mylitfest on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
