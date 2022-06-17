Lions to hold Awards Banquet
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will not hold its weekly meeting Tuesday morning. Instead, the group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro for its annual Awards and Installation Banquet.
Current club president John Hiegel will pass the president’s gavel to incoming president Tom Woods after he and other incoming club officers are sworn in by District Gov. Roy Patterson.
Several outstanding service awards for 2021-22 will also be presented.
Hemingway-Pfeiffer to celebrate quilts
The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, 1021 W. Cherry St. in Piggott is celebrating the year of the quilt with a special display, “Patterns and Threads” which features the museum’s extensive quilt collection on display throughout the Pfeiffer Home.
In addition to its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, the museum will be open Sunday, July 3, by reservation only with tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. To reserve a tour, contact the museum at 870-598-3487.
Blue and You Foundation offering grants
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is currently accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole-person health, or medical condition innovation. Applications should be submitted to blueandyoufoundationarkansas .org by July 15. A video containing application instructions and frequently asked questions can also be found on the site.
Annual Strawberry fireworks set
The town of Strawberry and the Strawberry Fire Department will host the annual fireworks display June 25 at the Strawberry ball field.
Concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by musician Cory Jackson at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. There is no admission fee but donations will be accepted.
Canning workshop to be offered
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a four-hour canning workshop which will be available on two dates, July 2 and July 9. The workshop, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each date, will not only instruct participants on the canning process but will provide information on the history of canning. Attendees will leave with a sample of canned goods made at the workshop.
Reservations are required and there is a class fee of $20 per person. For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.gov.
Genealogical meeting set
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will meet at 2 p.m. June 26 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. in Jonesboro.
After the business meeting, the program will focus on how to effectively use a website in genealogical research. Members and the public are invited to attend.
