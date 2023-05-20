Juried exhibition has young artists
The Batesville Area Young Artists High School Juried Art Exhibition opened Thursday in the Kresge Gallery of Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville. It will continue through Aug. 4.
Students expected to graduate in 2024 or 2025 from Cave City, Batesville, Southside and Cedar Ridge high schools are eligible to enter.
A public reception and award ceremony is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. June 8. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Admission is free to both the gallery and reception.
The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “The Dating Game-Navigating Dating after a Brain Injury,” from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury to resources and support.
The virtual event is free, open to the public. To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit bit.ly/3MDUeCI.
The Foundation of Arts will present the annual LEAP (Learning Expression Through Arts) Showcase at noon Thursday at the Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro. This showcase will feature adult clients of Abilities Unlimited who participate in the FOA LEAP program and will include a live on-stage performance entitled “Battle of the Bands” as well as a gallery in the Forum lobby.
This event is free and open to the public.
Dukes-Boots Trail Ride and Blues Festival will be held May 28 at the Larry S. Bryant Wellness Center/Sports Complex, 2510 S. Washington St. in Forrest City.
The event will feature performances by Big Yayo, Karen Wolf, Tina Cossey and other live bands, food and contests. Admission is $25 and tents and coolers are welcome. The concert begins at 5 p.m.
Participants can bring their four-wheelers, side-by-sides, motorcycles and horses for the trailride at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best cowboy, cowgirl and daisy dukes outfits. For more information call 870-572-9506 or go to www.force3radio.com.
On Memorial Day, the National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks all citizens, at 3 p.m. local time, to pause for a duration of one minute in silent tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in uniform and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.
During that time, the 4th annual Taps Across America will again honor those military members when participants across the nation will sound Taps.
Buglers and trumpeters, along with other instrumentalists, can sound the call from any location. Musicians can register to participate at www. tapsacrossamerica.org.
