NEAWDB Ad Hoc committee to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board Ad Hoc committee will meet at noon Wednesday at ETS, Inc., 2805 Forest Home Road in Jonesboro.
Because of COVID-19, the location will require attendees to wear masks in the building and temperatures will be taken at the door. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the meeting packets will be made available.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at https://bit.ly/3xx5mH0.
For more information please call James at (870) 932-1564.
Maynard reunion set for Saturday
All Maynard friends and alumni are invited to attend the annual reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Maynard High School Cafeteria, 74 Campus Drive.
The Maynard Alumni and Friends Association is not limited to graduates. Membership is $15 per member and $10 per guest which includes a meal served by the BETA Club. Fees can be paid at the door.
Because last year’s reunion was canceled, those who paid for that event are considered paid this year.
The association supports Maynard Schools providing scholarships and assisting in various projects.
For more information, contact Ligie Waddell Jr., 870-647-2188; Herby Early, 870-647-2356; Lyda Davidson, 870-647-2153; or Carl Harris Jr., 870-892-5467.
Hispanic Center selling meals
El Centro Hispano, 211 Vandyne St., is currently selling pork steak meals as a fundraiser.
The $25 per plate meals contain pork steak, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll.
Preorders will be accepted through Monday and pick up will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the center.
Orders may be placed at 870-926-1118 or 870-931-1884.
