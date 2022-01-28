Beaver Dam risk workshops set
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District will have two drop-in public workshops to discuss Beaver Dam interim risk reduction measures.
The first will be Monday at the Jacksonport State Park Visitor Center, 111 Avenue St. in Newport, with the second Tuesday at the Arkansas State University Mountain Home Vada Sheid Community Development Center, 1600 S. College St. Both are set for 5-8 p.m.
NEA Baptist kicks off Black History Month
NEA Baptist in Jonesboro will host a virtual Black History Month Prayer Kickoff at 2 p.m. Tuesday through Facebook Live.
The event will include Curtis Wilson, pastor of First Baptist Church; the Rev. Dr. Greg Ota of New Empowerment Ministries; Matthew Lloyd Jr., pastor of Fisher Street Church of God in Christ; Steve Tipton, director of Pastoral Care at NEA Baptist; and Sam Lynd, CEO of NEA Baptist.
BRTC Foundation plans Spring Fling
The Black River Technical College Foundation will host a virtual auction and president’s reception as the spring fundraiser for students and academic programs.
An online auction will open March 1 and close March 12. Anyone interested in participating in the auction should visit bit.ly/3raUZss for instructions on how to sign up.
A small, in-person president’s reception will be held to celebrate the close of the auction. Tickets for the event will go on sale Tuesday. To purchase tickets visit bit.ly/3raUZss.
BRTC Board to meet
The next meeting of the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in room TC 105 at 1 Black River Drive on the Paragould campus.
Prior to the meeting, two committee meetings will take place in the same location. The personnel committee will meet at 10:30 a.m.and the finance/facilities committee meeting will follow.
No action will be taken during the committee meetings.
Visitors may access the board meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3BMvscb.
Carrell to perform
The Williams Baptist University Department of Music will host a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in Manley Chapel on the WBU campus, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge, featuring Scott Carrell, pianist and professor of music at Harding University.
Carrell has performed in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and China. He co-founded and performed in the Searcy Chamber Music Series as well as 242 Strings, a faculty piano quartet at Harding University. Other chamber music recitals have been performed with members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and the Austin Symphony Orchestra.
Wynonna Judd to perform
Wynonna Judd and Big Noise will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Coulter Performing Arts Center, 1600 S. College St. in Mountain Home.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $17.50 for students and can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events.
MoSH to feature new shows
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, will premiere “Laser Motown” at 7 p.m. Friday in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium.
The 46-minute program is the newest addition to MoSH’s ongoing Fab Friday Laser Shows lineup.
The museum will also offer “Into America’s Wild 3D” beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 in its giant-screen theater.
For more information or to plan a visit, go to moshmemphis.com.
‘Torch Song’ to open Friday
The regional premiere of “Torch Song” by Harvey Firestein is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St. in Memphis.
Special opening weekend tickets are $27 and a pay-what-you-can performance is set for Feb. 10,
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www. playhouseonthesquare.org. Tickets are also available by calling the box office at 901-726-4656.
NEA Tea Party to meet
The NEA Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
The meeting will feature State Sen. Jason Rapert, a discussion of potential candidates for the upcoming primary and a PowerPoint presentation about local, state, and national issues.
The public is invited.
For more information, contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Hits Deep Tour hits JonesboroTobyMac and his DiverseCity Band will headline the opening of the Hits Deep Tour at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
The show will also include Crowder, Cochren & Co., CAIN and Terrian.
To offset food insecurity in the United States, a representative from each local Salvation Army chapter on the tour will be presented a check to be used in their community.
Tickets are on sale now and available through the arena website, www. fnbarena.com.
