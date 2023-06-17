Gazaway’s art at public library
The art of Graham Gazaway, featuring works of portraiture and abstraction, is among the artists featured this month at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
The art will be available for viewing during regular library hours. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The sixth season of BIG3 three-on-three basketball will visit the FedExForum, 191 Beale St. in Memphis on July 15. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office and include six games with a single ticket.
For more information, visit www. fedexforum.com.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host the Dinosaur Crew for two offsite shows Wednesday. The first will be at 10 a.m. at Parker Park, with the second at 2 p.m. at Allen Park.
The free shows, part of the library’s summer programming, feature life-like dinosaur puppets.
For more information visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.
The Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter of the Arkansas State University Alumni Association is donating a set of framed historic photos to the A-State Museum. The images document the longstanding African American presence at A-State. The photo exhibit will remain accessible for STAC’s educational purposes across campus.
A celebration of the donation is set for 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Alumni Center, 2600 Alumni Blvd., on the A-State campus in Jonesboro. The public is invited to attend. Parking will be available at the Cooper Center and at First National Bank Arena. Those planning to attend are encouraged to notify museum director Michael Reinschmidt at mreinschmidt@astate.edu.
The Foundation of Arts will present “Westside Story June 24-26 and June 30 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro.
Performances will be at 6 p.m. June 24 and 26, 2 p.m. June 25 and 7:30 p.m. June 30. Tickets range from $20-$24 for adults and $18-$22 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. The June 25 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event. To purchase tickets, visit www.foajonesboro.org, call 870-935-2726 or visit The Forum Box Office.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, in Bentonville, and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will present a concert June 30 inspired by the museum’s special exhibition “Diego Rivera’s America.” The program will feature selections by six Latinx composers, including Javier Álvarez, Alejandro Basulto, José Pablo Moncayo, Gabriela Ortiz, Silvestre Revueltas, and Carlos Chávez.
Tickets are $75 for VIP admission, $30 for regular admission and $15 for students or self-identified low-income individuals, and are available online at bit.ly/3X8PCYZ.
