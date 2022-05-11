JONESBORO — Evolve Bank and Trust has announced the appointment of John McKeel as vice president of cash management services, and commercial lending and Jimmy Farley as vice president of commercial lending at its Jonesboro Financial Center.
“We are thrilled to welcome John and Jimmy,” said Randy Reynolds, president of the Arkansas Banking Division of Evolve. “Their vast experience in business banking is an asset to Evolve and the customers we serve. They are also valued members of the community, which is critical to our mission as a local bank.”
This is a return to Evolve for McKeel, he previously served as a credit analyst from 2013-18. He has held similar roles in local banking for more than 20 years.
McKeel is very involved in the Jonesboro community, volunteering for United Way and currently serving as president-elect for the Exchange Club of Jonesboro.
McKeel attended Arkansas State University.
“I am excited to be back with the Evolve team,” said McKeel. “I look forward to continuing to serve the Northeast Arkansas region and help our local businesses flourish. It is an honor to be a part of a bank that is committed to the financial success of the communities it serves.”
Farley has more than 15 years of banking experience in the local market. He is very active in his community and volunteers with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, United Way, the Chamber of Commerce and Baseball Boosters.
Farley received a Bachelor of Finance from Arkansas State University.
“Evolve is one of the most well-respected financial institutions in the Jonesboro area and I couldn’t be prouder to be able to join the team,” said Farley. “The success of the local business community is at the core of Evolve’s mission, and I am committed to carrying out that mission every day.”
