JONESBORO — Three individuals and three organizations that have made significant contributions toward advancing diversity at Arkansas State University and the Jonesboro community were recognized as recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Diversity Awards during a Convocation of Scholars ceremony.
The award recipients this year are Christopher Crutchfield of North Little Rock, Champion of Diversity Award; Sigma Iota Alpha Sorority Inc., Champion of Diversity Award; Amber Yates of Salem, Student Excellence in Diversity Award; Nora Bouzihay, assistant director of Multicultural Affairs, Faculty/Staff Excellence in Diversity Award; Student Diversity and Recruitment Team, Excellence in Diversity Award; and El Centro Hispano, Community Excellence in Diversity Award.
Recipients of these awards are selected by a university committee from among a slate of nominations from across campus.
