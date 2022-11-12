Exchange Club helps 4-H Christmas pantry

Maleigha D. Cook, with the Craighead County 4H (from left), accepts a check for $1,500 from Exchangite Billy Holland and Exchange Club President-Elect Nick Goodrich. The money will help 4-Hers expand their Christmas pantry program.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Exchange Club of Jonesboro recently donated $1,500 to Craighead County 4-H for their Operation 4-H Christmas Pantry.

The 4-H gathers Christmas kits that include handwritten recipe cards with the ingredients to make each recipe, like green bean casserole and candied yams, and disposable oven wear to prepare the dishes.