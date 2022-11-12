Exchange Club helps 4-H Christmas pantry

JONESBORO — The Exchange Club of Jonesboro recently donated $1,500 to Craighead County 4-H for their Operation 4-H Christmas Pantry.
The 4-H gathers Christmas kits that include handwritten recipe cards with the ingredients to make each recipe, like green bean casserole and candied yams, and disposable oven wear to prepare the dishes.
Each meal also comes with stuffing mix and a frozen turkey breast or a small ham as the protein portion of the meal.
Families are encouraged by a short notecard attached to the wrapping to gather together in the kitchen and to work as a family to make the meal. 4-Hers want to make sure that the families not only have a good meal but that they enjoy the time spent together making it and enjoying it.
Craighead County 4-H delivered 50 of these meals last year and hopes to increase that to 75 or more this year.
