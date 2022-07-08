Exchange Club honors members

JONESBORO — The Exchange Club of Jonesboro held its annual awards banquet June 23.
The Book of Golden Deeds award was presented to Gene Vance; Billy Holland was named Exchangite of the Year; the James E. Echols Award went to Anthony Diorio.
A new leadership award was presented to Les Abernathy and will in the future be known as the Les Abernathy Leadership Award.
Exchangites John Brandon, Anthony Diorio, John Hardin, Fred Hargett, Ed Hill, Billy Holland, George Johnson, Gary Kinder and Nathan Larue were recognized for perfect attendance
A new slate of officers was installed June 24 with John McKeel becoming president and Nick Goodrich serving as president elect.
Jim Tubbs will serve as first vice president, Anthony Diorio as second vice president, Brian McFarlane as secretary, Fred Hargett as treasurer and Ron Schindler as Exchangineer.
Two-year board members include Boo Hargett, David Hundley and Mickey Marshall. One-year returning board members are Ed Hill, Billy Holland and Gary Kinder.
