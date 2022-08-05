LITTLE ROCK — A new Cooperative Extension Service project seeks to improve the health of rural counties by recruiting local volunteers, who will receive training and deliver extension health programming to their communities.
The Extension Health Ambassadors project is a partnership between the Cooperative Extension Service’s Community, Professional and Economic Development department and the Family and Consumer Sciences department. It will equip community volunteers with the health education and teaching skills necessary to lead extension-based health programming in targeted rural counties.
The project recently received funding from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Rural Health and Safety Education grant program, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Six rural Arkansas counties – Clark, Cleburne, Hempstead, Phillips, Pope and Mississippi – were selected to participate in the project for the two-year project period.
Bryan Mader, extension assistant professor and health specialist, said in the announcement that by providing this training for volunteers to share with their communities, extension health programming can reach more Arkansans.
Project activities will begin Sept. 1 and end Aug. 31, 2024. Mader said the project will begin with an initial three communities with the goal of recruiting and training 30 volunteers from six counties over two years.
As the USDA defines 55 of Arkansas’ 75 counties as rural, Mader said a long-term goal of the program would be to find additional funding to expand its impact to additional counties.
