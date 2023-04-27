LITTLE ROCK — For Arkansas college juniors and seniors studying agriculture-related majors, the Cooperative Extension Service’s Future Ag Leaders Tour provides a first-hand look at careers in the agriculture industry.
The tour, which runs May 15-19, is a program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Julie Robinson, extension associate professor for Community, Professional and Economic Development for the Division of Agriculture, said the program creates important connections between students and their peers as well as future employers in the state.
Undergraduate juniors and seniors enrolled in colleges of agriculture or pursuing agriculture-related majors within the state of Arkansas can register for the tour at uada.formstack.com/forms/aragleaders.
The deadline is May 1. There are 50 spots available and there is no cost for participants thanks to the program’s sponsors, including the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation and the Division of Agriculture.
On May 15, participants will gather at the C.A. Vines 4-H Center, 1 Four H Way in Little Rock, for a day of team building and professional development training.
During the rest of the week, they will travel on a chartered bus visiting major employers in Arkansas agriculture in several cities.
Participants will visit with federal and state entities, including the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Division of Agriculture. They will also meet with advocacy, policy and finance groups such as Arkansas Farm Bureau, Farm Credit, and the National Agricultural Law Center. On the last day of the tour, students will spend the day at the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation offices in Little Rock.
For more information, visit the Cooperative Extension Service’s Arkansas Future Ag Leaders page, or contact Julie Robinson at jrobinson@uada.edu.
