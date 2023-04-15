Faculty Achievement Award Winners announced

JONESBORO — The six recipients of the 2022-23 Faculty Achievement Awards were announced Wednesday during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation.
“A-State has a long tradition of recognizing faculty members each year for excellence in teaching, professional service, academic advising, and scholarship,” Dr. Len Frey, interim provost and executive vice chancellor for finance and administration, told those gathered in the Grand Hall of Fowler Center. “The individuals we are recognizing today have been nominated by faculty, staff and students.”
The awards, determined through a campus nomination and committee review process, are for significant and meritorious achievement in the respective categories and include monetary rewards.
This year’s recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities is Dr. Steve Green, professor of soil and water conservation. Provided by the Beck Foundation and Distinguished Alumnus Buddy Beck, the medal is the highest honor a faculty member may receive.
Green has conducted extensive grant-funded and published research at A-State.
Dr. Maureen Dolan, associate professor of molecular biology and director of the biotechnology program, received the Excellence in Advising Award. Dolan has been particularly successful interacting with the students she advises, using that information to more effectively help them with getting prepared for professional graduate school or entering the STEM workforce after graduation. Dolan also advised the student team that won a NASA grant and prepared an experiment for the International Space Station.
Dr. Bruce Johnson, professor of physics, received the Excellence in Teaching, Tenure-Track, Award. Johnson’s nominators emphasized his caring attitude, frequently making extra efforts to help students, especially with difficult concepts.
The Emerging Faculty Scholar Award recognizes a pre-tenure faculty member for exceptional scholarly achievement. The recipient, Dr. Lori Neuman-Lee, assistant professor of physiology, has published numerous journal articles and secured grants for her lab.
Dr. Niamat Hossain, assistant professor of engineering management, was recognized with the Excellence in Teaching, Non-Tenure Track, Award. Hossain was commended by nominators for his innovative teaching methods through which he challenges his students and helps them develop critical thinking skills.
Dr. Jacob Manlove, assistant professor of agricultural economics, was recognized with the Excellence in Professional Service Award. In addition to numerous college, departmental and university committees, Manlove advises two student organizations and has strengthened relationships with the college’s stakeholders.
