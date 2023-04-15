Faculty Achievement Award Winners announced

2022-23 Faculty Achievement Award winners at Arkansas State University are (from left) Niamat Hossain, Lori Neuman-Lee, Bruce Johnson, Jacob Manlove and Steve Green. Not pictured is Maureen Dolan who was with students at a conference.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The six recipients of the 2022-23 Faculty Achievement Awards were announced Wednesday during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation.

“A-State has a long tradition of recognizing faculty members each year for excellence in teaching, professional service, academic advising, and scholarship,” Dr. Len Frey, interim provost and executive vice chancellor for finance and administration, told those gathered in the Grand Hall of Fowler Center. “The individuals we are recognizing today have been nominated by faculty, staff and students.”