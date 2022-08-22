JONESBORO The Arkansas State University Faculty Association recognized 28 individuals, whose names were selected for inclusion on the Distinguished Faculty Wall of Honor, during the fall Faculty Conference on Aug. 17.
Recognition of Distinguished Faculty began during the university’s Centennial Celebration in 2009-10 when the Faculty Association selected the First 100 Distinguished Faculty from the retired faculty who had made significant long-term contributions to Arkansas State’s success.
“As president of the Faculty Association, it has been a pleasure to work with the historical committee to receive nominations from each college for the Distinguished Faculty awards,” Donna Caldwell, associate professor of medical imaging and radiation sciences said. “This is the highest honor bestowed to faculty by Arkansas State University and the Faculty Association. I am honored to be a part of honoring and recognizing these 28 amazing key faculty members.”
Dr. John D. Hall, chair of the Faculty Association Historical Committee, cited former history professor Lee A. Dew’s book, The ASU Story: A History of Arkansas State University 1909-1967, as the source of a line reproduced on the Wall of Honor: “The most vital part of any college is the faculty, for without a skilled and competent faculty no college can function effectively.” The Wall of Honor is in front of Centennial Hall.
“These 28 retired faculty members who have most recently been nominated by their colleagues and selected by the Faculty Association Executive Committee according to the Faculty Association by-laws represent a most distinguished group of skilled and competent faculty,” Hall added. “These faculty, like those selected before them for this high honor, have moved their departments, colleges, university and disciplines forward in an exemplary manner.”
Distinguished Faculty for 2022
Thomas M. Adams, Ed.D., Professor of Exercise Science, 1981-2016
Neale K. Bartee, Ph.D., Professor of Music, 1973-2014
Sandra K. Bevill, Ph.D., Professor of Business Communications, 1991-2021
Lew E. Brinkley, Ph.D., Professor of Agricultural Economics, 1969-2005
David W. Cox, Ed.D., Professor of Educational Leadership, 1992-2014
Carole L. Cramer, Ph.D., Professor of Molecular Biology, 2004-2018
William R. Crumpton, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Agricultural Engineering, 1980-2006
Robert D. Engelken, Ph.D., Professor of Electrical Engineering, 1982-2016
David E. England, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Political Science, 1988-2006
Richard K. Freer, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Social Work, 1994-2014
Anne A. Grippo, Ph.D., Professor of Biology, 1995-2021
Julie J. Isaacson, MSN, Associate Professor of Nursing, 1987-2016
Craig H. Jones, Ed.D., Professor of Psychology and Counseling, 1977-2017
James Howard Keene, Ph.D., Professor of Animal Science, 1964-1995
Coy N. London, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Accounting, 1970-1996
Gregory B. Meeks, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Teacher Education, 2003-2018
Richard A. Neeley, Ph.D., Professor of Communication Disorders, 1987-2018
William C. Payne, MS, Associate Professor of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, 1988-2019
Jeffrey R. Pittman, J.D., Professor of Business Law, 1983-2021
Daniel F. Ross, DMA, Professor of Music, 1973-2018
Robert F. Rossa, Ph.D., Professor of Mathematics, 1969-2004
Ralph Ruby Jr., Ed.D., Professor of Computer Information and Technology, 1979-2020
Pat S. Shackelford, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Agricultural Engineering, 1976-1998
Russell E. Shain, Ph.D., Professor of Journalism, 1990-2010
Robert P. Smith, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Mathematics, 1969-2008
Curtis E. Steele, MFA, Professor of Graphic Design, 1978-2017
Dennis W. White, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Speech Communication, 1974-2007
Raymond F. Winters, M.S., Associate Professor of Radiological Sciences, 1995-2018
