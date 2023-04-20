JONESBORO — Six faculty members who have retired in the past year or will retire at the end of the current academic year were recognized for their longtime service and contributions to Arkansas State University during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation.
Dr. Deborah Chappel Daniel, associate professor of English, has the longest term of service, with 31 years.
Other retirees were Dr. David Holman, associate professor of education, 30 years; Dr. Tillman Kennon, professor of science education, 22 years; Dr. Kenneth Carroll, associate professor of saxophone, 20 years; Dr. Brett Savary, research professor of biopolymer chemistry, 17 years; and Dr. Larry Morton, associate professor of social work, 11 years.
Several individuals who have attained service milestones were also recognized.
Those with 45 years of service were Dr. Terry Dancer, professor of accounting and Dr. Beverly Boals Gilbert, professor of teacher education.
Dr. Pamela Hronek, associate professor of history, had 40 years.
Those with 35 years were Dr. Mary Jackson Pitts, professor of media and journalism; Dr. Tina Teague, professor of agriculture; and Dr. Ronald Towery, professor of teacher education.
30-year veterans included Sherry Eskridge, library; Dr. Martin Huss, associate professor, biological sciences; and Dr. David Saarnio, professor of psychology.
Those serving 25 years were Dr. Audrey Bowser, teacher education; Dr. Erik Gilbert, history; Dr. Warren Johnson, world languages and cultures; Dr. Jie Miao, mathematics; Dr. Richard Segall, computer and information technology; Jason Stewart, engineering; and Peggy Wright, political science.
Those reaching the 20-year mark were Jason Causey, Dr. Brian Church, Dr. Lauren Schack Clark, Dr. Tonja Fillippino, Shelley Gipson, Dr. Myleea Hill, Mark Lewis, Mitch Mathis, April Sheppard and Dr. Hung-Chi Su.
Recognized for 15 years of service were Dr. Jeongho Ahn, Sandra Combs, Dr. Minghui Gao, Dr. Holly Hall, Sandra Hawkins, Dr. Shubhalaxmi Kher, Dr. Marika Kyriakos, Dr. Steve Leslie, Dr. Allyn Ontko, Claude Rector, Dr. Sarah Scott, Dr. Jacques Singleton, Dr. Matthew Thatcher, Dr. Rollin Tusalem, Thomas Wharton, Ricky White, and Dr. Jianfeng Xu; and for 10 years, Cheyenne Sheppard.
