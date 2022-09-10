JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host its fall arts and crafts fair, Vintage and Handmade Art and Craft Festival, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.
The event will feature around 50 art and craft vendors and two food vendors, H2Que BBQ and Catering and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
It will be held outside the library along Oak Avenue, which will be closed to vehicles from Haven Street to Madison Street.
The library hosts two arts and crafts fairs each year, the fall event and one in the spring and does not charge a vendor fee for booth space. The goal of this policy is to provide a free outlet for crafters and artists to sell their handmade items. Vendors apply for spots and are chosen by a committee.
The backup date for this event, in case of inclement weather, is Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.