JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host its fall arts and crafts fair, Vintage and Handmade Art and Craft Festival, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.

The event will feature around 50 art and craft vendors and two food vendors, H2Que BBQ and Catering and Nothing Bundt Cakes.