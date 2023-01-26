JONESBORO — Families, Inc. Counseling Services has announced the promotions of Amber Gonzales to director of quality assurance and Jason Lewallen to Jonesboro outpatient’s clinical supervisor.

Gonzales is a licensed professional counselor that had served as the Jonesboro outpatient clinical supervisor since October 2021 and as the quality assurance officer of Families, Inc. from 2014 to 2021. She received both her Specialist in Education and her Bachelor of Social Work from Arkansas State University.