JONESBORO — Families, Inc. Counseling Services has announced the promotions of Amber Gonzales to director of quality assurance and Jason Lewallen to Jonesboro outpatient’s clinical supervisor.
Gonzales is a licensed professional counselor that had served as the Jonesboro outpatient clinical supervisor since October 2021 and as the quality assurance officer of Families, Inc. from 2014 to 2021. She received both her Specialist in Education and her Bachelor of Social Work from Arkansas State University.
Before joining the Quality Assurance team, Gonzales spent five years providing direct therapeutic services. Prior to that role, she spent seven years providing case management services.
Lewallen is a licensed professional counselor and has provided direct therapeutic services since 2015 through the Families, Inc. Jonesboro outpatient and school-based program. While in that role, he also supervised masters-level interns.
Lewallen received his bachelor’s in psychology and his education specialist degree in clinical mental health counseling from Arkansas State University. In between those educational stents, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law and worked in the field of law from 1999 to 2014.
He is a 2012 graduate of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Leadership Jonesboro program and is an adjunct professor at Arkansas State University in the clinical mental health counseling program.
Families, Inc. has 11 clinics throughout northeast, north central and central Arkansas that serve 19 counties.
