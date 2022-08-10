JONESBORO — Families, Inc. Counseling Services has announced that Sherri Harp has been named director of human resources. Harp is a human resources professional with 20-plus years of experience in mental health, manufacturing, retail and nonprofit organizations.
Harp graduated from Arkansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a business education certification. She brings more than 14 years of mental health experience to her new role.
As the director of human resources, Harp is responsible for the strategic direction of the human resource department which includes promoting a culture of continuous improvement and staff engagement throughout the company.
She is a lifelong resident of Jonesboro and has one daughter, Ashley, who is a CID officer for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and one grandson, Maddox James.
She is an active member of the Southwest church and volunteers for the backpack program and other activities at Jonesboro Health and Wellness magnet school.
Families, Inc. has 11 clinics throughout northeast, north central and central Arkansas that serve 19 counties.
