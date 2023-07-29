CAVE CITY — The 23rd annual Kendall’s Bears and Jonathan’s Books event was held in July to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and numerous area organizations.
The event was originally organized in 2001 by Kenny and Annette Townsley of Cave City in honor of their son, Kendall, on his first birthday. The first event garnered 35 stuffed animals that were given to babies at Le Bonheur where Kendall’s mother was a registered nurse.
When Jonathan was born, the family added books to the drive. As the number of items grew each year the family began taking items to local organizations as well.
Kendall, now 22, will be a first-year Doctor of Physical Therapy student at the University of Central Arkansas, while Jonathan, 18, will be a sophomore at Harding University.
This year approximately 840 items were collected and delivered to White River Health, White River Health Children’s Clinic, From the Beginning, Children’s Homes Inc., Fresh Start Resale, Cave City Blessing Box, A Heart Like Mine, and several homeschool families in Lynn and Strawberry, as well as Le Bonheur.
According to Annette, this event would not be possible without the generous donations from family, friends and residents of the Cave City, Strawberry and Lynn communities.
“It is a blessing to live among such giving, loving and caring people,” Annette noted.
She also challenged others to start their own events to help children.
