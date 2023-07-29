Couple continues giving event for children in Northeast Arkansas

Annette and Kenny Townsley deliver stuffed animals and books to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, The items were collected during the 23rd annual Kendall’s Bears and Jonathan’s Books event founded by the Townsleys.

 Submitted photo

CAVE CITY — The 23rd annual Kendall’s Bears and Jonathan’s Books event was held in July to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and numerous area organizations.

The event was originally organized in 2001 by Kenny and Annette Townsley of Cave City in honor of their son, Kendall, on his first birthday. The first event garnered 35 stuffed animals that were given to babies at Le Bonheur where Kendall’s mother was a registered nurse.