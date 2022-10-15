JONESBORO — Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, related to mad cow disease, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001.
In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. In combination with prior eligibility updates in 2020 for those who spent time in other European countries, this new change effectively eliminates the deferral related to vCJD for all donors.
Those who have tried to give with the Red Cross and have been previously deferred from donating will be contacted by the Red Cross once system records are updated. This deferral is more complex to remove than others as there are decades of donors in the Red Cross system who have been deferred under the previous FDA requirements.
Individuals who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.
To book a time to give, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Those who come to give Oct. 16-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Tuesday – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Hillcrest Church of Christ, 7208 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
Thursday – 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 Bridges Ave., Wynne.
Friday – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Cave City High School, 711 N. Main St.
Oct. 24 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro and12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott.
Oct. 26 – 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Paragould High School, 1702 W. Court St.
Oct. 27 – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
