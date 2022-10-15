JONESBORO — Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, related to mad cow disease, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001.

In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. In combination with prior eligibility updates in 2020 for those who spent time in other European countries, this new change effectively eliminates the deferral related to vCJD for all donors.