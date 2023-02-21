RUSSELLVILLE — Eligible prospective students considering Arkansas Tech University have the opportunity to apply for no-essay scholarships because of a partnership with TheDream.US, an organization designed to support the higher education aspirations of DREAMers.
ATU is the only university in Arkansas to partner with TheDream.US. The deadline to apply for Dream.US scholarships for fall 2023 is Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The Dream.US National Scholarship is for DREAMers who are first-time college students or community college graduates attending ATU to earn a bachelor’s or associate degree.
Eligible students should have DACA (or applied before July 2021), TPS or a work permit; hold an Arkansas high school diploma or GED; have lived in Arkansas for the past three years; and earned a 2.5 GPA in high school or college.
For more information, prospective applicants may call 479-269-4422 or e-mail onestop@atu.edu.
