LITTLE ROCK — If you live in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties and were affected by the Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance.
Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.
If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
During the application process, FEMA personnel will ask for:
A current phone number where you can be contacted.
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
Your Social Security Number.
A general list of damage and losses.
Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage that may be available to them to meet their disaster-caused needs.
Insured applicants must provide documentation that identifies their insurance settlements or benefits before FEMA will consider their eligibility for categories of assistance that may be covered by private insurance.
If applicants are unable to locate important documentation, FEMA will work with them to identify other ways to verify.
If you report that you cannot, or may not be able to, safely live in your home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA will conduct exterior inspections until further notice.
All inspections will be done in person without entering your residence. Inspectors will maintain social distance, visually assess the exterior of the residence, and verbally confirm interior damage over the phone or during the initial in-person inspection.
FEMA will contact you to meet at the address where the damage was reported. You or your designated co-applicant identified on your registration will need to meet with an inspector and provide a photo ID.
The meeting will take place outside with the inspector following CDC social distancing guidelines. If you or your co-applicant are unable to meet with an inspector, a third party can be designated in writing.
Exterior inspections provide FEMA with a way to assess damages while complying with social distancing requirements.
For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to Three Ways to Apply.
For the latest information visit fema.gov /disaster/4633. Follow the FEMA Region 6 at twitter.com/ FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
