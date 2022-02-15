The deadline for residents of Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties to apply for FEMA assistance for damage from the December storms and tornadoes is fast approaching.
The final day is Feb. 22.
To apply for assistance, go to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA app on your Smartphone.
Those eligible for help from FEMA and whose grants are approved and deposited into their bank accounts should spend the funds only on disaster-related expenses.
A letter or notification in their disasterassistance.gov account will confirm the amount deposited and explain what the money should be used for.
Disaster grants are not for regular living expenses.
It is necessary to keep receipts for all expenses for at least three years, as disaster funding may be subject to review.
