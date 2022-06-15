JONESBORO — In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth, which is observed on June 19, the newest federal holiday. Because it falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed Monday.
Because it is new, many state, county and city offices have not added it to their holiday calendars.
Counties that report closings are doing so on a modified basis. Randolph County offices will close, but polls will be open because of runoff elections. Sharp County will also have some offices open because of runoffs and will also have court.
Because of schedule conflicts, Mississippi County will observe the holiday Friday, the 17th.
Cities observing the holiday include Harrisburg, Hoxie, Newport, Pocahontas and Hardy.
In Harrisburg and Newport, Monday’s garbage route will be run Tuesday, and Tuesday’s will be run Wednesday.
The city of Pocahontas will run both Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes Tuesday. There will be no changes in Hoxie and Hardy.
Because it is a federal holiday both the U.S Postal Service and federal court will be closed. State offices will remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.