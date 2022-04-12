JONESBORO — Although it is not a state or federal holiday, some city and county offices in The Sun coverage area plan to close Friday in observance of Good Friday.
County offices that will be closed include those in Clay, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Randolph and Sharp.
Cities that plan to close their offices include Harrisburg, Manila, Wynne, Corning and Piggott.
Of these, only Manila will have changes to the regular garbage pickup schedule. Both the Friday and Monday sanitation routes will run Monday.
While the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be open on Good Friday, it will be closed Sunday for Easter.
