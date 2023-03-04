JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs along with the Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement hosted the fifth annual Living Legends awards on Feb. 25 at the Carl R. Reng Center Student Union Auditorium.

The Living Legend Award was created in 2019 as a way of highlighting A-State alumni and others living in Northeast Arkansas who have enriched their communities, excelled in their fields and inspired younger generations.