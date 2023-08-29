FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will host a statewide video contest for high school students (grades 9-12) to create a 30-second video commercial. The contest will run until Sept. 24 and winners will be announced Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. There is no fee to enter the contest.
Students should focus their video on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful. Videos must be submitted to Ozark Media Arts Festival on FilmFreeway at filmfreeway.com/OMAF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.