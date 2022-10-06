BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has joined the American Bankers Association and banks across the nation to promote an industry-wide campaign educating consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.

The FTC estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent compared to 2020. To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other content to help consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.