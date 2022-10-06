BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has joined the American Bankers Association and banks across the nation to promote an industry-wide campaign educating consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.
The FTC estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent compared to 2020. To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other content to help consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.
“This will be First Community Bank’s third year participating in this campaign,” Jennifer Wyatt, vice president of information security risk for First Community Bank said in a press release. “I believe it is incredibly important for us as an institution to continue to educate our customers, communities and employees on how to spot phishing scams and fraudulent bank communications.”
“Phishing attempts are at an all-time high, and scammers are targeting consumers from every direction – by text, phone and email,” Paul Benda, senior vice president of operational risk and cybersecurity at ABA added. “Education and awareness are key to helping consumers spot a scam, and with help from participating banks like First Community Bank, we’re able to reach bank customers across the country so they can stay one step ahead of the scammers.”
First Community Bank, along with more than 1,000 banks from across the U.S. and ABA, kicked off this year’s campaign Monday to mark the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
Throughout the month, First Community Bank will share short videos, animated GIFs and consumer tips on social media created to highlight common phishing schemes. Because cybersecurity education and fraud awareness can often be dull and forgettable to many consumers, the campaign is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.