BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced the promotion of Paul Hindman to senior vice president, and chief regional lending officer in the Jonesboro area, entrusting him with strategic leadership over a growing loan portfolio in Craighead and surrounding counties.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Paul for the last eight years while he’s played a major role in our organization’s continued and rapid growth,” Allen Williams, executive vice president, and market president for the Jonesboro region of First Community Bank said in the announcement. “Paul goes above and beyond every day to serve our customers, our community and his coworkers. He is a key player on our team, and this promotion recognizes what a tremendous asset he is to our organization.”