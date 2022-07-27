BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced the promotion of Paul Hindman to senior vice president, and chief regional lending officer in the Jonesboro area, entrusting him with strategic leadership over a growing loan portfolio in Craighead and surrounding counties.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Paul for the last eight years while he’s played a major role in our organization’s continued and rapid growth,” Allen Williams, executive vice president, and market president for the Jonesboro region of First Community Bank said in the announcement. “Paul goes above and beyond every day to serve our customers, our community and his coworkers. He is a key player on our team, and this promotion recognizes what a tremendous asset he is to our organization.”
Hindman has nearly 30 years of experience in banking, and prior to assuming the role of chief regional lending officer, he served as senior regional lender.
He joined First Community Bank in 2014 as senior vice president, senior credit officer.
“I am honored and excited to receive this promotion,” Hindman said. “I look forward to continuing efforts, along with all of our First Community bankers, as we support our community and grow our market presence by providing exceptional customer service and relationship banking.”
Hindman earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and banking from Arkansas State University. He is a member of Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernards Advocates.
He is a graduate of the chamber of commerce Leadership Jonesboro program, a past United Way loaned executive and past board member of the Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro.
