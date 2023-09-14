BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced that Jelena Veteto has been promoted to senior vice president, secondary mortgage regional manager for the financial institution.

Veteto has been part of the First Community Bank team since 2008, starting as an assistant vice president, mortgage loan originator/branch manager. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise and dedication, earning promotions to positions of increasing responsibility. Her most recent role was as vice president, secondary mortgage regional manager, where she showcased her exceptional leadership skills and commitment to achieving results.