BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced that Jelena Veteto has been promoted to senior vice president, secondary mortgage regional manager for the financial institution.
Veteto has been part of the First Community Bank team since 2008, starting as an assistant vice president, mortgage loan originator/branch manager. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise and dedication, earning promotions to positions of increasing responsibility. Her most recent role was as vice president, secondary mortgage regional manager, where she showcased her exceptional leadership skills and commitment to achieving results.
Regarding her promotion, Veteto shared, “I am very excited about the opportunities I have been given at First Community Bank. My goal is to expand our footprint over all of Northeast Arkansas and help new loan officers grow in the industry.”
With her extensive experience in banking and mortgage, including 38 years of industry experience and numerous association involvements, Veteto is well-equipped to continue driving First Community Bank’s mortgage business.
Veteto’s professional involvement extends beyond her work in the banking industry. She has actively participated in various associations and community initiatives like the Jonesboro Jaycees, Altrusa International, and Kiwanis as well as serving on the board of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society. Additionally, Veteto has been a committed volunteer for organizations such as United Way Day of Caring, March of Dimes Jail and Bail, and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Veteto’s industry-specific knowledge is further enhanced by her continuous pursuit of professional development. She has attended training offered by the Mortgage Bankers Association and served as the president of the NEA Mortgage Bankers Association in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Veteto’s academic background includes studying accounting at Arkansas State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.