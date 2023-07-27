WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University is working to connect its students with local businesses through two opportunities, First Fair and Williams BLUE discounts.
“We will have approximately 500 students at WBU this fall, and about three-fourths of them live on campus,” Brett Cooper, vice president for creative services and technology said in a press release.
“When they frequent businesses in our community they adapt much more quickly to their university hometown, which enhances their WBU experience, and it’s also great for the businesses. That’s a win-win for everyone,” he added.
At First Fair, businesses and other organizations set up displays and introduce themselves to WBU students. This year’s First Fair will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 on the lawn in front of Manley Chapel at WBU. The event is free for vendors, and Williams will provide an 8-foot table and two chairs at all booths. Those interested should sign up by Aug. 11 at williamsbu.edu/firstfair/.
Businesses have a chance to offer discounts and incentives to attract students. through Williams BLUE (Businesses Linking Up Eagles) The program is open to merchants in the Walnut Ridge and Pocahontas areas, and over 60 businesses currently take part.
Businesses that wish to take part in Williams BLUE can do so at any time at the same link as First Fair.
