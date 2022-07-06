JONESBORO — Julie Bristow recently joined First Security Bank as the Jonesboro market mortgage lender.
“Julie comes to us with over 17 years of banking experience. While her knowledge is an asset, it’s her reputation that truly sets her apart. She is a light in the community, and we are confident she will serve our mortgage customers with diligence and integrity,” Brad Edwards, bank CEO and president said in the press release.
A native of Jonesboro, Bristow has spent her career serving her hometown community with its lending needs. In her current role, she specializes in fixed-rate conventional, FHA, rural development, and VA loans.
Bristow can assist customers in residential or investment property purchases and refinances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.