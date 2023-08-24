JONESBORO — First Security Bank has announced the promotions of two Jonesboro employees effective immediately.
Brad Edwards has been promoted to senior vice president and credit risk officer. Edwards led First Security’s entry into the Jonesboro market upon joining the company 17 years ago as president and CEO.
Edwards has an extensive record of community service, having served in leadership capacities and board member roles with numerous local organizations. He looks forward to continued service with St. Bernards Healthcare’s Governing Board of Directors as well as the Jonesboro Economic Development Corporation and Jonesboro Unlimited.
“We greatly appreciate Brad’s commitment and service to our community”, said former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, who currently serves as senior vice president of business development for First Security. “As he moves on to an expanded role with First Security, our Jonesboro team looks forward to continuing the bank’s legacy of service to the place we are proud to call home.”
Succeeding Edwards, Aaron Bell has been named market leader for First Security Bank in Jonesboro. Bell has served with First Security for 12 years, most notably as senior vice president and senior lending officer. He has worked in several First Security market areas, including Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas and now Northeast Arkansas, over the past two years.
Bell was born in Jonesboro but grew up in Texas. He is the grandson of the late Atwood “Buddy” Bell, a lifetime Jonesboro resident and public school administrator.
He has been involved with the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission Sports Complex Steering Committee, Arkansas State University Museum Advisory Council and United Way Loaned Executive Program. He is a graduate of Leadership Jonesboro.
“Aaron’s history with the bank and ties to this community gives me confidence he will continue serving our customers and leading our team forward with excellence,” Edwards said. “I am incredibly proud of our entire First Security Jonesboro team and their array of involvement in our growing community. We are very excited about the future for Jonesboro and First Security Bank.”
