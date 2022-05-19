PARAGOULD — First United Methodist Church of Paragould, 404 W. Main St., will hold Ready, Set, Read! June 20-24 for children entering kindergarten through the sixth grade.
A free summer reading program, classes will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lunch will be provided.
The church will also offer Vacation Bible School from June 26-30 for children in preschool to the fifth grade.
Classes will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each evening. The theme will be Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God.
Preregistration is available online at fumcparagould.org/register. For more information, contact the church at 870-239-8541.
