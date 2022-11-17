LITTLE ROCK — Over the past two decades, more than 100,000 people around the country have teamed up for better health. In 2023, the Blue and You Fitness Challenge turns 20, and group registration is under way now.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Human Services host the free, friendly competition with a goal to not only improve participants’ fitness levels but also improve their overall well-being.