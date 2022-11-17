LITTLE ROCK — Over the past two decades, more than 100,000 people around the country have teamed up for better health. In 2023, the Blue and You Fitness Challenge turns 20, and group registration is under way now.
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Human Services host the free, friendly competition with a goal to not only improve participants’ fitness levels but also improve their overall well-being.
Teams are encouraged to be more active and take part in healthy behaviors, including getting plenty of sleep, drinking eight glasses of water each day, stretching, volunteering and meditating/relaxing.
Any group can form a team – businesses, schools, book clubs and community and municipal organizations.
The Challenge runs March 1 through May 31.
The Wellable app allows participants to track progress and provides access to free on-demand fitness classes, meal planning and educational webinars.
“A lot of times, people think being healthy means hitting the gym and restrictive diets, but we want to change that perception,” said Blue and You Fitness Challenge administrator Kristen Lippencott. “The Meriam-Webster dictionary defines health as the condition of being sound in body, mind or spirit, and that’s what we are encouraging people to do.”
