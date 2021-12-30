LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Human Services are encouraging Arkansans to become more active, improve their health and take part in a free competition.
Group registration is underway now for the 2022 Blue and You Fitness Challenge.
Whether you are a business, a school, group of neighbors, a family or a community organization, visit blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com/ and sign your team up now.
Team registration deadline is Jan. 24. Then, from Feb. 1-28, friends and co-workers can sign up to join a registered team.
Participating is easy. Just log daily activity online in the Wellable app to earn points for your team or sync your fitness device and allow it to upload your data for you.
The Blue & You Fitness Challenge runs from March 1 through May 31.
“There are bragging rights on the line – and a trophy – for teams winning the Challenge,” Kristen Lippencott, Arkansas Blue Cross wellness program manager said, “but the best rewards are better health and fitness.”
