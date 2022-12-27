JONESBORO — A record five Arkansas State University students have been chosen as recipients of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Alexandra “Alex” Gibson of Jonesboro is a senior seeking a double major in biology and Spanish with a minor in chemistry. She will spend the spring of 2023 studying in Spain at the University of Huelva.
Gibson is involved in Pre-Professional Club and Honors College, interns at El Centro Hispano, and is a 2022 Chancellor’s Scholar Award winner for the College of Sciences and Mathematics.
“After so many canceled study abroad programs, I am so happy to finally have the chance to study abroad in Spain,” Gibson said. “I’m so honored to receive the Gilman Scholarship.”
Lisa Browning of Salem is a junior creative media production major with an emphasis in graphic communications. She will study in the United Kingdom at Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent, England in the spring of 2023.
A transfer student from Arkansas State University-Mountain Home in the fall of 2022, Browning graduated highest honors and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
“I’m incredibly honored to be selected for the Gilman Scholarship. Being able to travel and experience other countries is something that some only dream of, but actually doing so is life changing. With both the help of the faculty and staff at A-State, the study abroad programs offered here, and the Gilman Scholarship, I’m now able to accomplish things that I thought were impossible only a year ago,” Browning said.
Megan “Meg” Gray, a North Little Rock native, is a junior double major in business administration and business economics. She will study in Belgium and Netherlands as part of the Honors study abroad experience in May of 2023.
Gray is involved with the A-State Women’s Leadership Center, Future Business Leaders of America-Collegiate, Honors College and Zeta Tau Alpha and plans to enter the doctor of occupational therapy program after graduation with the intent to open her own occupational therapy practice.
Joree Pierre-Antoine, also of North Little Rock, is a freshman radiologic sciences major who will also be part of the Honors study abroad experience in Belgium and Netherlands. Pierre-Antoine is a patient ambassador at St. Bernards Medical Center, involved in the Honors College, and part of the Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students.
Jacob Copeland of Bonne Terre, Mo., is a junior computer science major and will study in Japan in spring 2023 at Rikkyo University in Tokyo.
He is involved in the A-State Esports team, Association for Computing Machinery, Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Anime Club and is planning a career in computer science.
The scholarship provides funding for those who wish to study abroad who otherwise may not have the opportunity to do so. It is open to undergraduate students receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at two-year and four-year colleges and universities.
Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply towards their study abroad or internship program costs with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas.
The late Congressman Benjamin Gilman, for whom the scholarship is named, served in the House of Representatives for 30 years and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.