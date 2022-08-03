POCAHONTAS — St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center opened Monday, offering patients new pain management options, providing Northeast Arkansas residents with non-opioid-based treatment options to manage chronic pain.

According to the press release, St. Bernards Five Rivers Pain Management uses more than 13 research-based pain management strategies to help patients experiencing a variety of chronic pains, including joint, lumbar, thoracic, cervical and nerve pain as well as migraines.