POCAHONTAS — St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center opened Monday, offering patients new pain management options, providing Northeast Arkansas residents with non-opioid-based treatment options to manage chronic pain.
According to the press release, St. Bernards Five Rivers Pain Management uses more than 13 research-based pain management strategies to help patients experiencing a variety of chronic pains, including joint, lumbar, thoracic, cervical and nerve pain as well as migraines.
St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center Administrator Randy Barymon said St. Bernards saw a need to provide these services close to home.
“For so many regional residents, pain is part of their daily lives,” Barymon said. “They cannot drive long distances to get help, so we saw an opportunity to meet their needs here. St. Bernards Five Rivers Pain Management employs safe and effective treatments to relieve pain. We believe this approach can change a person’s quality of life without the risks of taking, purchasing and storing opiate-based prescription medications.”
St. Bernards Five Rivers Pain Management operates in partnership with Rural Health Pain Management LLC. The center is staffed by two providers with board certifications in pain management and nurse anesthesia. Combined, the providers have more than two decades working in pain management and four decades working in anesthesia.
St. Bernards Five Rivers Pain Management is housed inside St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center, 2801 Medical Center Drive in Pocahontas. Normal operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information or to make appointment requests, visit bit.ly/3PZp8Ek or call 870-892-6000.
