JONESBORO — Weather permitting, U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices on Thursday in recognition of Veterans Day.
The flag display is part of a longstanding service project provided by the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, which provides both the flags and the flag brackets for $40 per year.
Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days.
For additional information contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
